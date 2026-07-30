Paks Nuclear Power Plant could be shut down entirely for 1st time due to insufficient cooling water from Danube River

Hungary faces energy crisis as low Danube levels threaten Paks nuclear plant Paks Nuclear Power Plant could be shut down entirely for 1st time due to insufficient cooling water from Danube River

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar warned Thursday that the country’s only nuclear power plant could be forced into a complete shutdown within days because of record-low water levels in the Danube River, raising the prospect of an energy crisis.

In a video message, Magyar said the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, which has operated for 44 years, could be shut down entirely for the first time because of insufficient cooling water from the Danube.

He said the government is preparing emergency measures, warning that an energy crisis could begin as early as Monday if conditions do not improve.

Magyar called for coordinated action and voluntary restraint in energy consumption to help avoid more severe consequences.

The operator of the Paks plant later said a full shutdown could become unavoidable within the next 24 to 72 hours if water levels remain critically low.

The facility, which generates nearly half of Hungary’s electricity, has already reduced output to below 50% of its capacity.

The crisis comes amid an intense heat wave and prolonged drought across Central Europe that have pushed the Danube to historic lows, disrupting shipping and forcing cuts to nuclear power generation in both Hungary and neighboring Romania.