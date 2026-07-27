French broadcaster launches housing campaign for wildfire evacuees ICI Gironde calls for accommodation offers as thousands remain displaced by wildfires

French regional broadcaster ICI Gironde has launched a solidarity initiative to help people displaced by devastating wildfires in the Gironde department by collecting offers of temporary accommodation.

ICI Gironde announced that it is making its radio station, digital platforms and local network available to connect people willing to provide housing with authorities and humanitarian organizations assisting families displaced by the fires.

The initiative invites individuals, businesses and local authorities able to offer an apartment, room, second home or any other type of accommodation to contact ICI Gironde by phone, WhatsApp or through its website.

According to the broadcaster, accommodation offers will be forwarded within 24 hours to the relevant institutions, local authorities, associations and humanitarian organizations so they can be allocated quickly to people in need.

The campaign comes as massive wildfires in southwestern France have forced about 220,000 people to evacuate, with thousands taking shelter in emergency reception centers around Bordeaux.