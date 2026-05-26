France reports 7 heat-related deaths

France on Tuesday reported seven heat-related deaths as western Europe swelters under high temperatures.

"Unfortunately, what I can say today is that there would be seven deaths directly or indirectly linked to the heat," government spokesperson Maud Bregeon told broadcaster TF1.

Bregeon noted that five of the reported deaths were drowning cases as people rushed to cool off in water bodies, while there were also deaths linked to extreme heat during sporting competitions.

French broadcaster BFM TV reported an eighth death involving a person at a body of water in Bas-Rhin, but it was not included in official death toll so far.

Meteo-France issued orange heat wave alerts for several departments as of late Monday and noted that afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will mostly range between 33C- 36C. "Remarkable temperatures for late May," the weather service added.

In the meantime, early season heat wave is expected to be accompanied by an episode of ozone pollution in Paris region and Rhone Valley, BFM TV added, citing France's atmospheric monitoring body LCSQA.

Atmospheric ozone concentrations are forecast to exceed a level that could cause respiratory or cardiovascular discomfort among people.

France is not the only country affected, as several other Western European nations have also been experiencing a heatwave since the weekend.

The UK also recorded its highest temperature for May on Monday, as well as its highest daily minimum temperature for the month overnight, according to the Met Office.

Meanwhile, Spain’s weather service AEMET issued yellow alerts for several regions as temperatures are expected to hover around 34–38C.

In Portugal, temperatures are also projected to climb to nearly 40C, according to data from the weather service IPMA.

