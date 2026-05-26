Israel uses phosphorus bombs to carry out massive 82 attacks on Lebanon, killing 4 ahead of Eid al-Adha Israel launched 82 attacks by 1400GMT, including 72 airstrikes and 10 artillery strikes

Israel on Tuesday carried out 82 attacks on southern and eastern Lebanon, including one with phosphorus bombs, killing at least four people and injuring at least four more, in one of the most severe escalations since the ceasefire began on April 17.

According to an Anadolu tally based on reports from Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA), Israel had launched 82 attacks by 1400GMT, including 72 airstrikes and 10 artillery strikes.

The attacks occurred on the Day of Arafah during the Hajj, one day before the main Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Among those killed were two paramedics, according to the tally.

The escalation followed recent threats by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to intensify attacks against Hezbollah and deliver what he described as “powerful strikes” amid growing concerns over the group’s drone operations.

In southern Lebanon, the heaviest strikes targeted the Nabatieh district, where at least 43 airstrikes were reported on multiple towns and areas, including Yohmor al-Shaqif, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Doueir, and Sharqiya.

Two people were reportedly killed in strikes on Zawtar al-Sharqiya, while air raids on other towns caused widespread destruction and damage to homes.

In the Bint Jbeil district, 13 airstrikes targeted various areas, including Kherbet Selem, where one person was killed when a vehicle was struck.

In Tyre district, nine strikes targeted areas including Srifa, where one paramedic was killed and two others injured.

Israeli artillery shelling also targeted several border areas, while phosphorus shells were reportedly fired toward the town of Shebaa in the Hasbaya district.

In eastern Lebanon, an Israeli strike hit a crossing near the Qaraoun Dam in the western Bekaa region, cutting off a road leading to the town of Mashghara.

Israeli drones were also reported flying over Beirut and its suburbs.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out a large-scale offensive in Lebanon that has killed 3,185 people and wounded 9,633 others, according to official Lebanese figures.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul