2 teenagers, driver and accompanying adult among victims in East Flanders accident

4 killed after train collides with school bus in Belgium 2 teenagers, driver and accompanying adult among victims in East Flanders accident

Four people were killed after a school bus carrying children was struck by a train in East Flanders on Tuesday, according to broadcaster RTL.

Tarayıcınız video oynatmayı desteklemiyor.

Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke said two teenagers, the driver and an accompanying adult were killed when a passenger train struck the school bus at a level crossing earlier in the day.

According to daily newspaper HLN, there were seven children and two adults, including the driver, on board the bus.

Several emergency response teams were deployed to the scene.

Tarayıcınız video oynatmayı desteklemiyor.

Authorities said approximately 100 passengers were on board the train and none of them were injured.

Rail network operator Infrabel said the crossing lights were red and barriers were down at the time of the collision.

The operator added that the precise circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation.