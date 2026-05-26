Former Campania President Vincenzo De Luca returns as Salerno mayor while center-left parties secure wins in several cities

Meloni’s center-right coalition holds Venice, wins key races in Italian municipal elections Former Campania President Vincenzo De Luca returns as Salerno mayor while center-left parties secure wins in several cities

Italy’s center-right coalition secured key victories in municipal elections, retaining Venice and winning Reggio Calabria in the first round, while the center-left prevailed in several other major cities, according to final and projected results published by Sky TG24.

The results were seen as a boost for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition, particularly in Venice, where expectations had grown for a center-left breakthrough following the governing bloc’s setback in a recent justice referendum.

In Venice, Simone Venturini, backed by Meloni’s Brothers of Italy coalition, won the mayoral race outright with nearly 51% of the vote, avoiding a runoff and defeating Democratic Party Senator Andrea Martella, who was backed by a broad center-left alliance ranging from reformist groups to the Communist Refoundation Party.

The result defied predictions of a possible weakening of the governing coalition after opposition parties pointed to the justice referendum outcome as a sign of growing anti-government sentiment.

The center-right also claimed a decisive victory in Reggio Calabria, where Francesco Cannizzaro, deputy group leader of Forza Italia in the lower house of parliament, was elected mayor with 65.6% of the vote. Cannizzaro defeated acting mayor Domenico Battaglia, who secured 24.7%.

In Salerno, Vincenzo De Luca, former president of the Campania region, returned to the mayor’s office with 58% of the vote.

The center-left recorded victories in several cities, including Mantua, Pistoia, Avellino and Andria, while Matteo Biffoni retained Prato for the broad “Campo Largo” progressive coalition.

In Messina, mayor Federico Basile of the Sud Chiama Nord party, led by former Sicilian regional politician Cateno De Luca, was re-elected comfortably.

Several municipalities, including Agrigento and Arezzo, are set to head to runoff elections in two weeks after no candidate secured an outright majority.

Turnout stood at 60.06%, down nearly five percentage points from the previous local elections across nearly 750 municipalities and 18 provincial capitals.

Meloni congratulated the newly elected mayors and dismissed speculation about weakening support for the governing coalition.

“And even today, we are postponing the much-heralded collapse of the center-right until tomorrow,” she wrote in a post following the results.

Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein said the elections showed progressive alliances remained competitive nationwide.

“This result, taken as a whole, despite all the specifics of a local vote, confirms that when we are united as a progressive camp, we are competitive,” she said.

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said it was too early to draw national conclusions before the runoff votes are completed.