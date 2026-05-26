Ousmane Sonko pledges not to use parliament for personal vendettas

Former prime minister elected parliament speaker in Senegal Ousmane Sonko pledges not to use parliament for personal vendettas

Former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko was elected parliament speaker Tuesday in Senegal, succeeding El Malick Ndiaye, who resigned Sunday.

Sonko pledged not to use his new position to pursue personal grievances during his speech in parliament.

“I will not use this Assembly, nor any deputy alongside me, to carry out personal vendettas,” he said.

Sonka said he is aware of the scale of the responsibilities ahead but expressed confidence in his ability to lead parliament. He cited his experience as a lawmaker for five years, as well as his previous roles as mayor and prime minister.

“This experience, combined with my technical background and knowledge of the issues, is an asset for the mission entrusted to me,” he said.

Sonko also paid tribute to newly appointed Prime Minister Ahmadou Al Amine Lo, describing him as “a competent, hardworking, and dedicated man.” He said he knew Lo “perfectly” and had worked alongside him for more than a year and a half.

The leader of the PASTEF party also praised his predecessor, Ndiaye, for modernizing the National Assembly and strengthening parliamentary diplomacy.

“I salute the achievements of my predecessor. He modernized the institution while giving substance to the concept of parliamentary diplomacy,” said Sonko, thanking lawmakers from the ruling majority and the opposition for supporting his election.

Sonko highlighted several priorities he pursued while serving as head of government, indicating that the issues would remain important in his new role. He pointed to efforts aimed at increasing debt transparency, renegotiating contracts, implementing a strategic and social recovery plan, promoting justice, improving the management of complex cases, controlling the cost of living, and combating corruption.

Sonko’s election comes amid a recent reshuffle at the top levels of the Senegalese state, with the changes marking a new phase in the leadership of the executive and legislative institutions.