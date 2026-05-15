Borrell says EU's failure to unite on key geopolitical issues weakens its global influence, arguing smaller core group could move 'further and faster'

Former EU foreign policy chief says bloc no longer fits geopolitical realities Borrell says EU's failure to unite on key geopolitical issues weakens its global influence, arguing smaller core group could move 'further and faster'

Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday that the EU in its current form is not able to respond to today's fast-moving geopolitical realities, arguing that the bloc has become increasingly irrelevant in international affairs due to outdated decision-making structures.

"This European Union, the one we have, was not designed for the world in which we live today," Borrell said in an interview with Belgian broadcaster RTBF, adding that the bloc’s unanimity-based decision-making process prevents timely action on major international crises.

"The decision-making rules are not compatible with the acceleration of history. We continue to want to decide unanimously on events that are happening too fast, very important, and we almost never reach an agreement," he said.

Borrell argued that the EU’s inability to reach common positions on urgent geopolitical issues has weakened its global standing. "We are not very relevant to international politics."

Pointing to divisions among member states on key international issues, Borrell said the bloc often lacks a unified voice and struggles to influence major global developments.

Borrell also called for deeper European integration among willing member states, saying the bloc can no longer function effectively with all 27 countries moving at the same pace.

"We need to build a Union within the Union. A Union within the Union means that with 27 members, even with unanimity, we won't go any further. We're held back. With 27, we won't accomplish much. So we need to find another core group. Not the 27," he said.

"A few who truly want to move forward with political, economic, and military integration. We need to build a Union within the Union so that those who want to can go further, faster," Borrell added.

He renewed criticism of Israel's attacks in Gaza and the West Bank, backing Spain's position, and calling the war "illegal" against Iran.

"Either you care about international law, you worry about it, or you couldn't care less. But if you are committed to respecting international law, this war does not respond to an imminent threat, whatever Trump says. It was not authorized by the Security Council," Borrell said.