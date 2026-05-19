2 injured in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations Israeli attacks reported in several areas across southern Lebanon

Two people were wounded in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

The strike targeted a vehicle parked near the Harouf Municipality building, injuring a municipal council member and a civilian, the state news agency NNA said.

The two were preparing to distribute bread to residents in the town when the strike hit, the agency said.

Israeli warplanes also staged airstrikes in the town of al-Shihabiya in Tyre and the Rihan Heights in the Jezzine area. Artillery shelling was also reported in the Al-Arid neighbourhood in the town of Dibbin in the Marjayoun district, NNA said.

No information was yet available about casualties.

In the early morning, Israeli aircraft fired two missiles at a site in the al-Maashouq area, near al-Wahda University on the outskirts of Tyre, and shelled several homes in the al-Qalaa area between the towns of Harouf and Doueir.

The attacks came despite the US-mediated ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until the beginning of July.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed nearly 3,000 people, injured more than 9,000 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.