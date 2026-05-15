More than 3,000 participants are expected to attend, with proceeds going toward humanitarian efforts in Palestine

Thousands join 4-day solidarity run for Palestine across Denmark More than 3,000 participants are expected to attend, with proceeds going toward humanitarian efforts in Palestine

The "Run for Palestine" marathon began Friday in Aalborg in northern Denmark, launching a four-day solidarity event in support of Palestine.

The initiative will see more than 3,000 participants run through seven Danish cities, demonstrating support for Palestinians amid the ongoing situation in Gaza Strip, according to organizers.

Organizers say the event is not just about reaching a finish line, but about raising awareness and funds for families in Gaza and contributing to a better future through international solidarity.

"All proceeds go to humanitarian work in Palestine and efforts for Palestinian human rights," they said.

The marathon is expected to conclude on May 17 in the capital, Copenhagen.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 172,000 others, while causing massive destruction to homes, infrastructure, and vital facilities, in addition to a severe humanitarian crisis driven by siege conditions and shortages of food, water, and medicine.