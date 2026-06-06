Medical sources say 10 others, including children, injured in attack on displacement camp in Al-Rimal neighborhood

Israeli strike on tent sheltering displaced Palestinians kills 6 in Gaza City Medical sources say 10 others, including children, injured in attack on displacement camp in Al-Rimal neighborhood

At least six Palestinians were killed and 10 others, including children, were injured on Saturday when an Israeli drone strike hit a tent sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza City, according to medical sources.

The strike targeted a tent in the Al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City, destroying it and damaging nearby shelters, witnesses told Anadolu.

Medical sources said six people were killed and 10 others were injured in the attack.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the incident.

The attack came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, according to Palestinian authorities.

Since the ceasefire entered into force, at least 951 Palestinians have been killed and 2,984 others injured in near-daily Israeli attacks, according to Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul