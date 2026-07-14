Large parts of Czechia are experiencing the highest level of drought, with most severe conditions in Moravia

Extreme soil drought affects almost half of Czechia Large parts of Czechia are experiencing the highest level of drought, with most severe conditions in Moravia

Almost half of Czechia is experiencing extreme soil drought conditions, according to the InterSucho, a drought monitoring project run by the CzechGlobe Institute.

The project's highest drought level is currently affecting large parts of the country, with the most severe conditions concentrated in the Moravia, Radio Prague International reported Tuesday.

Around 40% of Czechia's land has less than 15 millimeters (0.6 inches) of available water in the top meter (3.3 feet) of soil, the monitoring project found.

A quarter of the country’s territory has a relative soil saturation level below 10%, which is considered the wilting point at which plants can no longer absorb sufficient moisture from the soil.