Move being prepared within framework of ‘coalition of the willing’

British, French troops to join military exercises in Poland Move being prepared within framework of ‘coalition of the willing’

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday in Paris that British and French troops will take part in military exercises in Poland in the fall.

“The key decision from our point of view is that the first exercises involving French and British troops will take place in Poland this autumn.”

The exercises are being prepared within the framework of the “coalition of the willing” -- a group of countries led by France and Britain that has been developing plans for long-term military support and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Tusk told reporters following talks in the French capital that the exercises would help prepare forces for potential future tasks connected with Ukraine, while stressing that any deployment would take place only after a ceasefire or peace settlement.

The Polish prime minister also said Warsaw was considering joining a proposed anti-ballistic missile defense coalition with Ukraine, provided that Polish defense companies could present a viable industrial offer.

“If there is a ready industrial offer from Polish companies, we will join the anti-ballistic defense coalition,” said Tusk.

The announcement comes as European governments seek to strengthen their ability to support Ukraine amid continued uncertainty about the war and the future extent of US involvement in European security.

France and Britain have taken leading roles in discussions on a possible European-led “reassurance force” for Ukraine after an eventual ceasefire, while Poland has repeatedly ruled out sending troops into Ukraine.

The autumn exercises will allow Polish, British and French forces to practice cooperation and logistics without changing Warsaw’s position on deploying Polish troops inside Ukraine.

Warsaw has also deepened defense cooperation with Paris and London. Poland and France elevated their relationship through a new strategic partnership earlier this year, while Poland and Britain have expanded cooperation on defense and European security.

The Polish prime minister said prospects for a rapid end to the war remained limited, warning that Russia could continue fighting through the winter.