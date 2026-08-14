Extreme heat disrupts train services in Belgium

Belgian train operator SNCB canceled several trains on Friday to protect passengers, staff and equipment amid high temperatures, according to broadcaster RTL.



SNCB said several trains operating during peak hours would be canceled during the day as temperatures were expected to reach 37-38C (98.6F-100.4F).



The move aims to ensure the safety of passengers, staff and equipment.



SNCB said P trains remain parked outdoors during the day, accumulating heat, and are often older, non-air-conditioned trains that can pose safety risks to passengers and staff when temperatures rise too high.



The operator also said overhead power lines can sag in high temperatures, increasing the risk of breakage as trains pass.



Belgium is bracing for its third heat wave of the year, matching the record set in 2018, when the country experienced three heat waves.



Temperatures will remain high Friday evening and overnight, with lows ranging between 16C and 23C (60.8F-73.4F). Temperatures are expected to fall over the weekend, although they will remain high.