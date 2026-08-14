Italy monitors situation in Israeli-besieged Palestinian village where 5 Italians reported present

Italy is closely monitoring the situation in the occupied West Bank town of Qusra, which has been under siege by Israeli occupiers for five consecutive days, while five Italians were also reported to be under siege before being evacuated, ANSA news agency reported Friday.

The Italian Foreign Ministry confirmed that five Italian nationals were also in Qusra, which is under siege by Israeli settlers. The ministry also reaffirmed that it was following the situation closely.

The Italian citizens - four women and one man - were initially reported to be inside isolated homes. They were later moved to a Palestinian home that is not under siege.

The Italians reportedly left the besieged home "calmly" and “without the use of force or violence.”

The ministry is in coordination with the Italian consulate in Jerusalem and the embassy in Tel Aviv as well as its crisis unit.

Attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property have intensified across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, prompting Palestinian and international warnings over the growing seizure of land and homes and the displacement of residents.