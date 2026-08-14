'I have personally never experienced a drought like this before,' says head of Swiss Farmers' Union

Swiss farmers fear worse drought losses than 2003 'I have personally never experienced a drought like this before,' says head of Swiss Farmers' Union

Switzerland's farmers are facing drought losses that could exceed the 500 million Swiss francs ($614 million) recorded in 2003 as heat and dry conditions affect the entire country, according to the head of the Swiss Farmers' Union.

Union President Markus Ritter described the situation as "exceptional," saying the soil was already suffering from a water deficit at the start of the summer, Swissinfo reported Friday, citing an interview with CH Media.

"I have personally never experienced a drought like this before," he said.

The outlook is particularly poor for potatoes and sugar beet, while maize yields are also expected to decline. Wheat and barley have fared better because much of the crops had developed before the drought and could be successfully harvested, according to the report.

Retailers have indicated they are prepared to shoulder some of the additional costs caused by the drought, although the agricultural sector is expected to bear most of the financial losses.

"There will be negotiations," Ritter said.

Livestock farmers are also under pressure because of feed shortages, with many already drawing on supplies intended for winter and hay prices rising by as much as 50%.

Despite the strain, Ritter rejected calls for a state of emergency.

"The most important thing is not to panic,” he said.

He said the farmers' association is in close contact with the government, while measures taken include flying water to some Alpine pastures and waiving customs duties on feed imports.