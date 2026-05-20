EU says Ebola infection risk in bloc remains 'very low' despite Africa outbreak concerns - Spokesperson says bloc in close coordination with WHO, regional countries

The risk of Ebola infection in the European Union remains "very low," even for travelers to affected regions in Africa, a European Commission spokesperson said on Wednesday, as health officials continue monitoring the situation closely.

Speaking at the EU Commission's midday press briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said the EU is maintaining close surveillance of developments and is prepared to respond rapidly if necessary.

"At the moment, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the risk of infection here in the European Union is very low, even for the people who travel to the region," Hrncirova said.

She said there is currently "no indication" that people in Europe need to take measures beyond normal public health guidance.

"We know that disease do not stop at the borders, and this is also the case of Ebola ... so this is why we think that the coordination and cooperation with WHO ... with other countries, partners is absolutely essential," Hrncirova added.

Hrncirova added that the EU's Health Security Committee was meeting Wednesday to assess the situation and discuss whether additional measures in Europe are necessary.

As of May 20, there were nearly 600 suspected cases, including 139 suspected deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Earlier on Wednesday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that 33 Ebola cases had so far been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). He said the WHO had been informed of two Ebola cases detected in travelers from the DRC in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.