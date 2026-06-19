European Council says it is ‘gravely concerned’ by deteriorating situation in Gaza, describing devastating humanitarian crisis and demanding immediate crossing access

EU rejects Israel's Gaza territory plans, demands immediate crossing access European Council says it is ‘gravely concerned’ by deteriorating situation in Gaza, describing devastating humanitarian crisis and demanding immediate crossing access

EU leaders on Friday issued a sharply worded statement on the war in Gaza and the situation in the West Bank, urging Israel to allow full humanitarian access, reverse settlement expansion and comply with international law, while calling for Hamas to be disarmed as part of a wider post-war settlement.

In conclusions adopted June 18-19, the European Council said it was "gravely concerned" about the "deteriorating situation" in Gaza, describing a "devastating humanitarian crisis" and demanding immediate, unimpeded aid deliveries "at scale" across the territory.

It called for border crossings to be reopened, including a medical corridor linking Gaza and the West Bank, and said international media should be granted access.

The statement also pressed Israel to allow UN agencies and humanitarian organizations to operate independently and urged compliance with international humanitarian law, stressing that civilian protection "needs to be ensured at all times."

EU leaders backed the use of alternative supply routes, including the Cyprus maritime corridor, to supplement land access.

On the political track, the European Council reaffirmed support for a two-state solution, describing it as the basis for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in which Israel and Palestine would exist side by side within secure borders. It also welcomed efforts by civil society and referenced an international conference in Paris aimed at supporting peacebuilding.

The conclusions went further on the military and security situation, calling for the "permanent disarmament of Hamas and other non-state armed groups" alongside a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the deployment of a temporary international stabilization force under a wider UN-backed plan.

EU leaders rejected reports that Israel intends to take control over around 70% of Gaza, and expressed concern over limited progress in implementing a ceasefire framework linked to UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The council also condemned the treatment of detainees intercepted in international waters following the Global Sumud Flotilla incident, and criticized rhetoric from "extremist ministers" accused of inciting abuses.

Tensions in the West Bank featured heavily in the conclusions. The EU denounced settlement expansion, including in the E1 area, calling it unlawful under international law, and warned of "legal and reputational consequences" for companies involved in construction projects there. It also condemned rising settler violence and endorsed further sanctions against extremist settlers and organizations.

The council also criticized Israel's adoption of a death penalty law as discriminatory and called for its repeal, while signaling that EU institutions would consider additional options if the situation worsens.