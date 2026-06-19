Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Greece and Hungary sign letter backing plan, while Germany, France, and Spain stay out

European leaders urge quick establishment of migrant return centers in 3rd countries Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Greece and Hungary sign letter backing plan, while Germany, France, and Spain stay out

Nineteen European leaders called on Friday for the rapid establishment of migrant return centers in third countries, following the European Parliament's approval of new rules aimed at facilitating the deportation of people without the right to remain in the EU.

In a joint letter initiated by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the leaders urged the swift implementation of what they described as "solutions implemented in third countries."

"Now we must show concrete results that really make a difference for our citizens and proceed as quickly as possible with solutions implemented in third countries," the letter said, according to Belga, Belgium’s national news agency.

The initiative follows the European Parliament's approval this week of a new return regulation providing a legal framework for member states to negotiate the establishment of such facilities with non-EU countries.

The leaders pointed to Italy's controversial centers in Albania as an example of what they called "innovative solutions" and said several countries are already exploring similar arrangements.

"Other countries are currently working on developing the new possibilities, including hubs in third countries," the letter said. "We will personally take the lead to ensure that our visions become reality."

The signatories also called on the European Commission to support the initiative through funding from the EU budget.

Denmark and the Netherlands are among the countries currently engaged in talks with non-EU states on setting up the centers.

Among those who signed the letter were Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Greece, and Hungary.

Germany, France, and Spain did not join the initiative.

The reform package, provisionally agreed between the European Parliament and the EU Council on June 1, was approved in a vote this week by the full European Parliament.

Under the new rules, return decisions issued by national authorities would require individuals to leave the territory of a member state immediately or within a set deadline.

The legislation further introduces the possibility of so-called "return hubs" in third countries willing to host returnees, excluding unaccompanied minors, provided that arrangements meet human rights standards and international legal obligations.

Previous efforts to establish centers for would-be migrants in third countries have drawn controversy and criticism, including an aborted scheme involving Rwanda by Britain’s former Conservative government.