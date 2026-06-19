At least 50 people may have been injured, with some injuries potentially serious, according to British media

Multiple injuries reported after 2-train collision near Bedford, England: Report At least 50 people may have been injured, with some injuries potentially serious, according to British media

UK emergency services are responding after a two-train collision near Bedford, eastern England on Friday, with multiple injuries reported and a major incident declared.

British Transport Police said that they were responding to reports of a collision involving two trains near Bedford.

The trains are believed to have been involved in an incident on the railway south of Bedford, according to Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue.

The fire service urged the public to avoid the area while emergency crews deal with the situation.

Reports suggest the crash has resulted in multiple injuries.

According to The Times of London, Bedford Hospital was preparing to receive at least 50 casualties and had ordered "all hands on deck," with appeals sent across several departments for additional staff to assist.

Hospital personnel were also warned that some injuries could be serious.

The East of England Ambulance Service urged members of the public to avoid the area.

An air ambulance was observed on Flightradar24 operating south of Bedford.

Thameslink said all rail lines between Luton and Bedford have been blocked since about 5.30 pm BST (1630GMT).

The operator warned of major disruption throughout the evening, with numerous services delayed or canceled.

The operator said major disruption is expected throughout the evening, with numerous services delayed or cancelled as a result.

"All lines are blocked between Luton and Bedford," Thameslink said in an update, adding that emergency services are responding to the incident.

Passengers already on trains along the affected route have been told to remain on board pending further information from rail staff.