Proposal allows asset freezes, travel bans on individuals and organizations involved in criminal activities

EU proposes sanctions regime targeting migrant smugglers, human traffickers, organized crime Proposal allows asset freezes, travel bans on individuals and organizations involved in criminal activities

The European Commission and the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday proposed a new sanctions regime targeting migrant smugglers, human traffickers, and other forms of organized crime operating outside the bloc.

The proposal would allow the EU to impose asset freezes and travel bans on individuals and entities involved in migrant smuggling, trafficking in human beings, firearms trafficking, illicit drug trafficking, and money laundering, according to a statement.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the initiative aims to disrupt the business model of criminal networks profiting from irregular migration.

"We all have a common goal. To drive them out of business. And to save the lives of thousands of people who dream of a better life," she said.



"We in Europe must be the ones to decide who comes to us and in what circumstances," von der Leyen added.

According to the EU Commission, the proposed sanctions would target organized criminal activities originating outside the European Union that pose a serious threat to the bloc's security, values, member states, or international security.



The EU Commission said the sanctions framework would apply to individuals and organizations that lead, direct, finance, or otherwise support criminal activities linked to migrant smuggling, human trafficking, illicit drugs, firearms trafficking, and money laundering.



The proposal will now be submitted to the European Council, where it requires unanimous approval by member states before entering into force.