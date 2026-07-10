France beat Morocco to become first 2026 World Cup semifinalist Mbappe, Dembele score as Les Bleus win 2-0, await Spain-Belgium winner in semifinals

France beat Morocco 2-0 on Thursday to become the first team to reach the World Cup semifinals, ending the North African side’s run in the 2026 tournament.

After a scoreless first half at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Kylian Mbappe broke through in the 60th minute with a powerful finish beyond Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. It was Mbappe’s eighth goal of the tournament, his 12th in World Cup knockout play and his 20th overall at the competition.

France doubled the lead six minutes later when Mbappe flicked a pass into the path of Ousmane Dembele, who surged through Morocco’s defense and finished to make it 2-0.

France had controlled much of the opening half and nearly went ahead in the fourth minute, when Mbappe sent a shot just wide of the left post. The forward had an even better chance in the 25th minute after winning a penalty, but Bounou dived low to his right to save Mbappe’s effort following a lengthy video review.

Morocco struggled to create chances early in the match and did not register a shot until first-half stoppage time.

The teams had also met in the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where France had also emerged victorious with the same score to reach the final.

Issa Diop was booked shortly after France’s opening goal for a tackle on Mbappe, who was later substituted in the 77th minute with a slight limp and sat on the bench with ice on his right ankle.

Morocco pushed late but could not find a way back.

France will face either Spain or Belgium in Tuesday’s semifinal.