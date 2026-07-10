Air Canada plane veers off taxiway at Montreal airport No reported injuries

An Air Canada flight veered off the taxiway after landing at Montreal–Trudeau International Airport on Thursday.

"Flight AC774, from Los Angeles to Montreal, operated by a Boeing 737 MAX, exited the taxiway upon landing at Montreal–Trudeau International Airport, at approximately 4pm," the airline announced on US social media platform X.

It said that there were no reported injuries.

"All passengers and crew on AC774 have been deplaned and are in the terminal," Air Canada said in an update.