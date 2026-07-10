'The European Parliament has once again exceeded its authority by making baseless accusations against the heroic Turkish Armed Forces,' Foreign Ministry says

TRNC condemns European Parliament resolution on Cyprus 'The European Parliament has once again exceeded its authority by making baseless accusations against the heroic Turkish Armed Forces,' Foreign Ministry says

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) condemned a European Parliament resolution on Cyprus as "null and void," warning that it deliberately distorts the realities on the island.

"We strongly condemn this resolution, which distorts the 1974 Turkish military intervention and targets the Turkish Cypriot people and Türkiye," the Foreign Ministry said Thursday on the US social media platform X.

It said the resolution showed the European Parliament's "biased, prejudiced and politically motivated approach" to the Cyprus issue.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Türkiye's "legitimate intervention" put an end to the systematic attacks, massacres and human rights violations carried out by the Greek Cypriot side against the Turkish Cypriot people between 1963 and 1974.

"Instead of addressing the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by the Greek Cypriot side against the Turkish Cypriot people during this period, the European Parliament has once again exceeded its authority by making baseless accusations against the heroic Turkish Armed Forces," it said.

The ministry said the resolution contributes to "Greek Cypriot propaganda aimed at misleading the world" and distorts the realities on the island. It stressed that the resolution is "null and void" and carries no legitimacy.

"Despite all these efforts, the adoption of the resolution once again demonstrates that the European Union and its institutions have long since lost their impartiality on the Cyprus issue and have become nothing more than spokespersons for the Greek Cypriot side," the ministry underscored.

It further called on the European Parliament to abandon its "one-sided approach," refrain from using the Cyprus issue as a tool of political propaganda, and respect historical facts and the current realities on the island.

