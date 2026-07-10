'We now urge that this commitment be translated into concrete action consistent with the United Kingdom's obligations under international law,' says Palestinian ambassador

Palestinian embassy welcomes UK premier-in-waiting's apology for Labour's Gaza response 'We now urge that this commitment be translated into concrete action consistent with the United Kingdom's obligations under international law,' says Palestinian ambassador

The Palestinian Embassy in Britain on Thursday welcomed UK premier-in-waiting Andy Burnham's apology for the Labour Party's initial response to Israel's military action in Gaza.

"The Embassy of the State of Palestine welcomes the acknowledgement of Andy Burnham MP that during the early stages of the war in Gaza, the UK government 'didn't get it right'," it said in a statement.

Acknowledging significant steps already taken by the UK, the embassy called for expanding sanctions on the "entire ecosystem of colonial occupation," ceasing all arms sales to Israel, banning all trade with illegal Israeli settlements and penalizing UK companies profiting from occupation.

"We welcome Mr. Burnham's acknowledgement that more must be done. We now urge that this commitment be translated into concrete action consistent with the United Kingdom's obligations under international law," said Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the UK Husam Zomlot.

Burnham apologized Thursday for Labour's initial response to Israel's military action in Gaza, saying the party "didn't get it right" and promising a tougher approach toward the Israeli government if he becomes prime minister.

Speaking to the Guardian, he acknowledged concerns over Labour's handling of the Gaza conflict.

"I know many people feel that at the start of Israel’s military action in Gaza, my party didn’t get it right, and I am sorry about that. The response has too often not been good enough. We need to do better," he said.

