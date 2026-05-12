'Deterrence works if it is credible; showing weakness only invites aggression,' Kaja Kallas says

EU eyes strengthening European Defence Agency 'Deterrence works if it is credible; showing weakness only invites aggression,' Kaja Kallas says

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday that the bloc agreed to reinforce the European Defence Agency (EDA).

"Ministers today agreed to strengthen the EDA with the dedicated structures for innovation and experimentation. Work will continue to strengthen the agency even further, also on joint procurement," Kallas said at a news conference after a defense ministers meeting in Brussels.

She noted that defense innovation must become a political priority.

"The Strait of Hormuz is caught in a gray zone between war and peace. We support all diplomatic initiatives to have a way out and prevent further escalation. Closure of the world's most important shipping lane is untenable," noted Kallas.

She pointed to the "vital role" regional EU naval operations can play in restoring energy and trade flows. She added that Operation Aspides' contribution in protecting shipping in the Red Sea could also be extended to the Strait with a change of their operational plan. Operation Aspides is the EU’s response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

"Russia is gearing up for long-term confrontation with the West,” she said. “Whether (Russian President Vladimir) Putin dares to test European defenses is really dependent on us. Deterrence works if it is credible; showing weakness only invites aggression."

Warning that defense industry production in Europe is still not wrapped up, she urged member states to put more funding on the table and called for faster arms production, along with cheaper and rapid delivery, to close capability gaps.