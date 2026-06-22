'Let me be clear, the EU strongly condemns and this in the strongly possible terms, such discourse,' European Commission spokesman says

EU condemns Ben-Gvir's call to burn Lebanon 'Let me be clear, the EU strongly condemns and this in the strongly possible terms, such discourse,' European Commission spokesman says

The European Union on Monday strongly condemned remarks by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir suggesting that Lebanon "must burn," describing such rhetoric as unacceptable while reaffirming support for Lebanese sovereignty and stability.

Asked about Ben-Gvir's comments and ongoing discussions among EU members on possible sanctions against the minister, a European Commission spokesperson said the bloc condemns "in the strongly possible terms" such discourse.

"Let me be clear, the EU strongly condemns and this in the strongly possible terms, such discourse," Anouar El Anouni told reporters at a daily briefing.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said last week that several member states support imposing sanctions on Ben-Gvir, but there was no consensus, as has been the case over Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Even though a US-Iran peace framework deal, Israel, which has attacked Lebanon since early March, refuses to withdraw from Lebanese territory. It has also continued to attack the country despite an understanding to implement the ceasefire reached in April.

“For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn! With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit,” Ben-Gvir had written on X.

Anouni declined to comment on possible next steps ahead of further discussions expected in July. "I will not from here prejudge or speculate in any way whatsoever in terms of the next steps," he said.

"The EU stands with Lebanon and with the people of Lebanon," the spokesperson said, adding that Lebanon is "paying a heavy price for a war that it did not choose."

He called on Israel to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The spokesperson also recalled that the European Council last week urged Israel to refrain from any further escalation.

The EU will continue providing emergency assistance to Lebanon and remains committed to the country's security and stability, he added.

As part of that support, the bloc recently approved a €100 million assistance package through the European Peace Facility aimed at strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces.