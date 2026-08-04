Defense minister says Russia is 'testing the vigilance and readiness' of NATO defense systems

Polish jets intercept 2nd Russian reconnaissance plane in 2 days Defense minister says Russia is 'testing the vigilance and readiness' of NATO defense systems

Polish fighter jets intercepted another Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, marking the second such incident in as many days.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced on US social media platform X that a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft was intercepted in the morning.

"This time, the on-duty pair of our aircraft intercepted the reconnaissance aircraft of the Russian Federation 56 km (35 miles) northwest of Koszalin," he said.

Janusz Sejmej, a Defense Ministry spokesman, told state news agency PAP that the plane remained in international airspace and did not enter Polish territory, according to broadcaster TVP World.

"Russia is once again conducting activities of a provocative nature near the borders of NATO member states, testing the vigilance and readiness of the alliance’s defense systems,” Kosiniak-Kamysz added.

Polish F-16 fighter jets on Monday also intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

