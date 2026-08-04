Heat wave is expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, with meteorologists forecasting temperatures could climb even higher on Wednesday

Austria records all-time high temperature of 41C amid ongoing heat wave Heat wave is expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, with meteorologists forecasting temperatures could climb even higher on Wednesday

Austria recorded its all-time high temperature of 41C (105.8F) on Tuesday as a heat wave gripped the country, according to the country’s weather agency.

A temperature of 41C was measured in Vienna-Stammersdorf, broadcaster ORF reported, citing GeoSphere Austria.

The heat wave is expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, with meteorologists forecasting temperatures could climb even higher on Wednesday.

GeoSphere issued its highest weather warning, red, for both days in Vienna, northern Burgenland, and northeastern Lower Austria.

Temperatures also exceeded 40C (104F) in other parts of the country.