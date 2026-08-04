4-day festival to highlight Türkiye’s domestic naval capabilities with public ship tours, live demonstrations and competitions for aspiring engineers

Türkiye’s naval defense, maritime tech to be showcased at TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland 4-day festival to highlight Türkiye’s domestic naval capabilities with public ship tours, live demonstrations and competitions for aspiring engineers

Türkiye’s constantly growing naval defense and maritime technology sectors will take center stage with cutting-edge offerings at the TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland festival, showcasing the country’s latest underwater capabilities this month.

The event will immerse visitors in the future of Turkish maritime engineering at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command from Aug. 20-23. It will be jointly organized by the Turkish National Defense Ministry and the Türkiye Technology Team (T3) Foundation, underscoring Ankara’s broader National Technology Initiative.

Held under TEKNOFEST, the world’s largest aviation, space and technology festival, TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland stands out with its varied program and competitions covering domestically developed naval platforms and underwater technologies.

The four-day gathering will bring together state-of-the-art technology, defense industry innovations and maritime culture to cultivate the next generation of engineers.

The festival is relocating to Golcuk in the northwestern Kocaeli province, one of Türkiye’s key naval power hubs, following its successful debut in Istanbul last year.

The festival will feature highly anticipated competitions in unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets and unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).

Aspiring young engineers and entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to test their innovative projects in real-world scenarios through these platforms, providing insight into Türkiye’s future maritime vision.

Additionally, attendees will be able to board and tour several key Turkish Navy vessels in special exhibition areas, providing an up-close experience of active military hardware.

Elite military units, including the SAT and SAS underwater commandos and naval aviation teams, will conduct live demonstrations at the event.

Representatives from TEKNOFEST partner organizations will also operate booths showcasing their ongoing defense activities.