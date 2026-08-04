Israeli forces advance into village of Mariya in Yarmouk Basin area of Daraa province, SANA reports

Israeli army launches renewed raids in southern Syria Israeli forces advance into village of Mariya in Yarmouk Basin area of Daraa province, SANA reports

The Israeli army on Tuesday launched a renewed wave of raids in southern Syria, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Israeli forces advanced into the village of Mariya in the Yarmouk Basin area of Daraa province in southwestern Syria, SANA reported.

They carried out a limited incursion into the western part of the village and searched several civilian homes before withdrawing from the area without making any arrests, the agency said.

Since Monday, the Israeli army has also continued earthmoving operations and work to reopen an old dirt road north of Wadi al-Raqad from the direction of Mariya village, using a bulldozer accompanied by a tank and a pickup truck, it added.

Southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks for months, including raids, searches and arrests.

The Israeli violations intensified following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.