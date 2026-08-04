Israel commits 6 ceasefire violations in Lebanon despite Rome talks Israeli military advances, artillery shelling, air activity reported in southern, eastern, central Lebanon despite negotiations

The Israeli army committed six ceasefire violations Tuesday in Lebanon, according to Lebanese state-run National News Agency, despite a new round of direct negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv in Rome.

The reported violations came as the seventh round of US-mediated talks between the two sides opened in the Italian capital, despite the two countries signing a framework agreement in June.

In southern Lebanon, the news outlet reported that Israeli military vehicles advanced from the town of Haddatha toward the outskirts of Aita al-Jabal in the Bint Jbeil district, while Israeli forces carried out artillery shelling and operated drones and reconnaissance aircraft above the area.

It added that Israeli troops also fired machine guns toward Haddatha as military vehicles moved inside the town toward Haris.

In the east, Israeli fighter jets flew at low altitude above Baalbek and the Bekaa Valley, according to the National News Agency.

Israeli warplanes also flew above the northern Bekaa region, while additional aircraft were reported in the mountainous areas of Akkar and Hermel along the Syrian border at medium altitude.

In central Lebanon, Israeli drones maintained continuous flights above Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Before the Rome meeting, five previous rounds had been held in Washington as part of a US-sponsored negotiating process.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect April 16, Israel has continued its offensive in Lebanon, which began March 2, killing 4,333 people and injuring 12,250, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The agreement calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, in reference to Hezbollah.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war, while advancing more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.