Electricity shortage in Netherlands could hit as early as 2028, grid operator warns TenneT urges urgent action as rising demand and renewables increase supply risks

The Netherlands could face an electricity shortage as early as 2028, two years earlier than previously expected, national grid operator TenneT has warned in its annual report to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy.

“The risk of an electricity shortage is increasing significantly,” TenneT Chief Operating Officer Maarten Abbenhuis said, adding that government measures to secure backup generation capacity need to be accelerated.

The operator said the risk of supply shortfalls is rising due to rapidly increasing electricity demand, driven by the electrification of transport, heating systems and industry, alongside a growing reliance on intermittent renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

TenneT urged a swift introduction of a capacity mechanism, under which gas-fired power plants are paid to remain on standby and provide electricity during periods when renewable output is low.

The grid operator stressed that the potential shortage is not linked to grid infrastructure constraints, but to insufficient available generation capacity during peak demand or low production periods.

While describing the overall risk as manageable, TenneT warned that delays in implementing new measures could expose the country to temporary shortages, particularly during the winter months when demand is highest.