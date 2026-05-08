Government seeks faster expulsions for foreign offenders, tighter border controls after asylum bill stalled in Senate

Dutch cabinet unveils 1st asylum measures after emergency law fails Government seeks faster expulsions for foreign offenders, tighter border controls after asylum bill stalled in Senate

The Dutch cabinet on Friday introduced its first measures to tighten asylum policy after the Asylum Emergency Measures Act failed to pass the Senate, according to NOS News.

Prime Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius’ cabinet plans to expand the possibility of declaring foreign nationals undesirable more quickly and strengthen border control measures.

Dutch Asylum Minister Eddy van den Brink told NOS News the government intends to use a memorandum of amendment to revise existing legislation instead of introducing a new law, saying the process would be faster.

The measure targets asylum seekers who have committed criminal offenses in the Netherlands.

People declared undesirable who fail to leave the country could face up to one year in prison, according to the report.

The measure would also apply in the future to people arriving from outside Europe.

“We do want to offer people asylum, but not if you commit a crime,” Van den Brink said.

The measure would apply to crimes punishable by a two-year prison sentence or to multiple offenses that together meet that threshold.

The cabinet also plans to tighten controls at internal borders and give the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee additional powers to conduct more targeted checks on roads near border areas.

Van den Brink said it remains unclear whether additional funding will be allocated for the measures.

“The standard will soon be very clear,” he said.

He added that “anyone who commits criminal offenses and returns to our country despite a declaration of undesirability will go to jail.”

The criminalization of all undocumented migrants reportedly remains politically sensitive in the Netherlands, including among coalition parties D66 and CDA.

A separate proposal concerning so-called “return frustraters,” as Van den Brink described them, is expected at a later stage.

The cabinet is also preparing a proposal to abolish penalty payments imposed on the Dutch Immigration and Naturalization Service when decisions on asylum applications are delayed.