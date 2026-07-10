Lawmaker Fouad Ahidar says it is unacceptable that schools were forced to close during recent heat wave

Brussels schools ill-equipped for heat waves, only 1 in 4 have ventilation Lawmaker Fouad Ahidar says it is unacceptable that schools were forced to close during recent heat wave

Schools in Belgium's Brussels-Capital Region remain largely unprepared for prolonged heat waves, with only one in four Dutch-language schools equipped with ventilation systems, according to findings highlighted by a Brussels lawmaker.

Fouad Ahidar raised the issue in the Flemish Community Commission (VGC) Council, questioning the officials responsible for education and school construction, and for welfare, following recent heat-related disruptions at schools and childcare centers.

During a recent heat wave, “several Brussels nurseries and schools had to temporarily close their doors because their infrastructure could not withstand the extreme temperatures," Ahidar said, according to news portal Bruzz.

"We cannot accept that students are sent home because the school buildings are not adapted to extreme heat," he added.

A 2024 VGC survey found that around half of Brussels' Dutch-language school buildings were constructed before 1970.

The survey also showed that 40% of schools lack roof insulation or double glazing, while only 25% have ventilation systems, leaving many facilities vulnerable during periods of extreme heat.

Ahidar called for faster implementation of climate-resilient measures in schools, urging authorities and school administrators to make better use of existing subsidy programs and infrastructure budgets.

Europe in general is known for having fewer air conditioners than are expected to be needed in extreme heat.

