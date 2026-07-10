Spain's National Court opens probe into Israeli military officials over Gaza flotilla interception Investigation targets Israeli military chief of staff, navy commander over illegal detentions aboard Spanish-flagged vessels

Spain's National Court has opened an investigation into senior Israeli military officials over the illegal detention of activists during the interception of the Global Sumud flotilla, limiting the probe to incidents involving Spanish-flagged vessels, newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.

Judge Francisco de Jorge accepted complaints filed by the Communist Party of Spain, United Left Federal and several activists against Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Israeli Navy Commander Ram Rothberg.

The complaints relate to the interception of the Global Sumud flotilla, which was carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip when it was intercepted by Israeli forces on Oct. 1.

According to the ruling, Israeli forces boarded several vessels in international waters about 70 nautical miles off the coast, including ships flying the Spanish flag.

The judge said the complaints allege that Israeli personnel forcibly took control of the vessels, damaged property and illegally detained crew members, including dozens of Spanish citizens.

According to the ruling, the plaintiffs further alleged that the detainees were later held at Israel's Ketziot Prison, where they were subjected to torture and denied effective legal and diplomatic assistance.

Judge de Jorge also asked the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to clarify whether the alleged illegal detentions fall within its ongoing investigations into alleged Israeli genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Palestinian territories, or whether the Spanish proceedings could conflict with those investigations.