'El-Obeid cannot become another El Fasher,' foreign policy chief says

EU warns of consequences for attacks on civilians in Sudan's El-Obeid 'El-Obeid cannot become another El Fasher,' foreign policy chief says

The European Union on Friday expressed serious concern over escalating violence in Sudan's North Kordofan state, urging the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to immediately halt military operations in and around El-Obeid.

In a statement issued by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the bloc said it was "seriously alarmed" by the situation in El-Obeid, the state capital, warning that a major RSF military buildup threatens approximately 500,000 civilians sheltering in the city, including around 100,000 internally displaced people.

"The RSF must immediately cease all military operations in and around El-Obeid that put civilians at risks. El-Obeid cannot become another El Fasher," the statement said, referring to the besieged city in Darfur that has witnessed months of intense fighting.

The EU called on all parties to the conflict to fully respect international humanitarian and human rights law, including the protection of civilians, particularly women and girls, as well as civilian infrastructure.

It warned that attacks targeting civilians, preventing their safe passage, or deliberately obstructing humanitarian access would constitute violations of international humanitarian law and could prompt the bloc to consider "robust measures" against those responsible.

The EU also urged foreign actors to end any direct or indirect support fueling the conflict, citing commitments under the Berlin Principles, which urges leaders to safeguard public and environmental health by recognizing deep links between humans, animals and ecosystems.

Calling for renewed diplomatic efforts, the bloc urged the warring parties to return to negotiations aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire, ensuring rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access.

On Monday, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution calling for an urgent investigation into violations against civilians in El-Obeid.

The RSF has carried out drone attacks on El-Obeid for about a month, targeting the city's main power station, fuel facilities and other civilian sites, leaving dozens of people dead and injured.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions.