New plan, due to take effect in September, would have allowed some prisoners to be released earlier in their sentences

British premier pauses prisoner early release plan, orders urgent review New plan, due to take effect in September, would have allowed some prisoners to be released earlier in their sentences

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Thursday paused plans for an early release plan for prisoners and ordered an urgent review, saying no inmates would be released under the policy until concerns over public safety have been addressed.

The plan, which was due to take effect in September, would have allowed some prisoners to be released earlier in their sentences than they otherwise would have been.

“Keeping the public safe will always be my top priority,” Burnham said in a statement.

“I am working closely with the new justice secretary and have instructed my team to put a pause on the changes that were due to start in September,” he said.

He added: “No prisoners will be let out under this policy until we have conducted an urgent review and done everything we can to minimise risk to the public.”

“Where changes are needed, we will not hesitate to make them,” he said.

The announcement comes after Burnham said he would review the policy amid concerns over its impact.