It comes after Labour Party lawmaker Josh Simons announced he will resign to trigger by-election in Makerfield and pave way for Andy Burnham's return to parliament

British mayor allowed to run for selection in Makerfield by-election It comes after Labour Party lawmaker Josh Simons announced he will resign to trigger by-election in Makerfield and pave way for Andy Burnham's return to parliament

The mayor of Greater Manchester, who is widely regarded as one of the top potential challengers to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has been allowed to participate in the candidate selection process for the Makerfield by-election, according to media reports on Friday.

The Labour Party's National Executive Committee (NEC) has voted to let Andy Burnham stand as the Labour candidate in the Makerfield by-election, the BBC reported.

It comes after Labour Party lawmaker Josh Simons announced on Thursday that he will resign to trigger a by-election in Makerfield and pave the way for the Greater Manchester mayor's return to parliament, as he can only challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer if he is elected.

However, Burnham must first be chosen as the local party's candidate, and he has to win the seat. If he returns to parliament, Burnham must then secure the support of 81 Labour lawmakers (20% of the 403 Labour Party lawmakers in parliament) to force a leadership election.

As the sitting prime minister and Labour leader, Starmer would automatically appear on the ballot if he chose to contest the leadership election. He would also remain prime minister during the contest.

According to reports, the Makerfield by-election will take place next month.