Omani firm denies reports of halting crude loading at Mina al-Fahal after alleged drone attack Petroleum Development Oman said operations at port 'continuing normally,’ reports Oman News Agency

The leading Omani exploration and production company said operations at Mina al-Fahal port are “continuing normally,” Oman News Agency reported Friday.

The Petroleum Development Oman denied reports that crude loading had stopped at the port after an alleged drone attack, according to the news agency.

The denial came after some media reported earlier in the day that Oman had halted crude loading at Mina al-Fahal after an explosion near mooring buoy berths.

Omani officials have not confirmed that an attack occurred or identified any possible source of it yet.