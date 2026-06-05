Video shows fire aboard US warship in Mideast that injured 2 sailors appears to be much worse than reported: CNN Sources say fire suppression system failed aboard USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier

A fire aboard a US warship in the Middle East earlier this year appears to have been much worse than the Pentagon reported, after CNN on Thursday obtained a video of the damaged aircraft carrier.

When the fire aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford was reported in March, the US Navy released a statement saying the blaze had been "contained," that two sailors suffered "non-life-threatening injuries," and that the carrier was "fully operational."

Tarayıcınız video oynatmayı desteklemiyor.

However, the new video shows that the fire was more severe and damaging than the US Navy originally disclosed, said CNN, and sources told the outlet that the ship’s fire-suppression system failed to work.

The fire broke out aboard the Gerald R. Ford while it was operating in the Middle East as part of the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran, which began on Feb. 28.

Military officials said it took more than 30 hours to extinguish the blaze and the damage left more than 600 service members without beds, according to a report by the New York Times.

Dozens of service members were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation, in addition to two who were treated for "non-life threatening injuries."

The crew members who lost their beds were reported to be bunking on floors and tables, and since the fire originated in the main laundry area, sailors had no access to wash their clothes.

The carrier, along with its 4,500 sailors and fighter pilots, was ordered from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean on Oct. 24 last year by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. It was part of a broader US military buildup intended to increase pressure on then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro before his capture in early January.

The vessel subsequently departed for the Middle East for the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran.

The US Central Command said in a statement in March that the fire caused "no damage to the ship’s propulsion plant, and the aircraft carrier remains fully operational," but crew members reported that the plumbing system of 650 toilets on board frequently breaks down.

Despite the damage caused by the fire, the carrier continued its flight operations around the clock, Navy officials said in March.