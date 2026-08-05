Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband's talks with US officials will focus on Mideast security, support for Ukraine, and humanitarian crisis in Gaza

British foreign secretary due in Washington for talks with US officials Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband's talks with US officials will focus on Mideast security, support for Ukraine, and humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Britain’s recently appointed foreign secretary is headed to Washington, DC on Wednesday for talks with senior US officials, with discussions expected to focus on the Iran conflict, support for Ukraine, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Ed Miliband will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the pair first met last month on the sidelines of a meeting in the Philippines, when Rubio invited him to visit Washington for the first time in his new post, which he took on July 20.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the talks will cover support for Ukraine and upping pressure on Russia, transatlantic security, and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which it said is "essential” to help British families who are tightening their belts.

Ahead of the visit, Miliband said the government remains committed to maintaining close ties with Washington.

"The government is committed to nurturing our strong, enduring, and essential alliance with the US,” he said.

He added: "I am greatly looking forward to my second meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in which we will discuss the ongoing work to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and secure a lasting ceasefire, which is essential to ease cost of living pressures on British families.

"We will also discuss how we can continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine against Russia's war – as well as the importance of addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and working towards a lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis."

The humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts to advance peace between Israel and Palestine are also expected to feature prominently during the visit.

The trip comes against the backdrop of potential political differences between the two governments. Miliband has been a strong advocate of green energy, an area where his views contrast with those of the Trump administration.

He has also previously been sharply critical of US President Donald Trump, describing him as a "racist, misogynistic, self-confessed groper" who has "lowered the bar for idiocy."