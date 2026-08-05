French parliament approves 3-year restriction on high-performance vehicles for new drivers, while Italy already has similar rules

Belgium considers restrictions on high-powered cars for young drivers French parliament approves 3-year restriction on high-performance vehicles for new drivers, while Italy already has similar rules

Belgium is considering introducing restrictions on high-powered cars for young drivers, following similar measures adopted in France and Italy, Belga news agency reported Wednesday.

Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke is examining the possibility of preventing newly licensed drivers from using powerful vehicles after the French parliament approved a law in late July restricting access to high-performance cars for up to three years after obtaining a driving license.

The exact horsepower threshold under the French legislation has yet to be determined, while Italy already has similar rules in place.

However, an initial analysis by Belgium’s road safety institute Vias showed that powerful cars are involved in only a small proportion of accidents involving young drivers.

“From a philosophical point of view, we can understand the proposal,” Vias spokesperson Stef Willems said, noting that young drivers face a higher risk of accidents.

Willems also stressed that engine power alone does not determine driving behavior, saying a high-powered electric vehicle and a lightweight sports car with less horsepower may pose different risks.

Mobility organizations have suggested alternative approaches instead of a direct ban on powerful vehicles.

Drivers’ association Touring argued that authorities should focus more on driver behavior than vehicle specifications.

“Are we dealing with reckless driving, alcohol use, or excessive speed? The focus should be on education and behavioral control,” Touring spokesperson Danny Smagghe said.