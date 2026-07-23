Autistic anti-Islamophobia campaigner Joshua Harris distributes cakes with his father and children from Gaza to promote solidarity and counter anti-Muslim hatred

British boy’s ‘Cake Not Hate’ campaign reaches Istanbul mosques Autistic anti-Islamophobia campaigner Joshua Harris distributes cakes with his father and children from Gaza to promote solidarity and counter anti-Muslim hatred

Twelve-year-old British anti-Islamophobia campaigner Joshua Harris, who is autistic, visited a mosque in Istanbul on Wednesday, handing out cakes as part of an initiative he launched to support mosques following anti-Muslim hate incidents in the UK.

Joshua, known as "Joshie Man," visited the historic Valide-i Cedid Mosque with his father, Dan Harris, and 11 children from Gaza.

Following the noon prayer, the group distributed cakes to worshipers and tourists in the mosque courtyard from a bag bearing the slogan "Cake Not Hate."

Many visitors stopped to take photos with Joshua during the event.

Speaking at the mosque, Dan Harris said the campaign began spontaneously after an anti-Muslim incident targeted a mosque in their hometown.

"We wanted to respond to hatred with an act of love by giving out cakes," he said.

Harris said the initiative had since taken them to several countries.

"As part of this project, we've had the opportunity to visit many wonderful countries. Saudi Arabia invited us and hosted us in Medina, the city of the Prophet. A few weeks ago, we were in Bosnia, which was a beautiful country. Now we've come to the beautiful country of Türkiye. We've been amazed by the warmth and hospitality we've received here," he said.

He said they had been warmly welcomed in mosques, on the streets and even in supermarkets.

"When people see my son, they react so positively. Some kiss his hand or forehead. We've been deeply touched by the kindness we've experienced," he added.

Campaign began after far-right mosque incident

The campaign was launched after a far-right extremist entered a mosque in Peterborough, England, in October 2025, verbally abused worshipers and assaulted a police officer.

Following the incident, Dan Harris and his 12-year-old autistic son Joshua, who lived near the mosque, baked cakes and distributed them to members of the congregation as a show of support.

After the gesture attracted widespread attention, the father and son received numerous threats, prompting them to expand their visits to other mosques.

Since then, their anti-Islamophobia "Cake Not Hate" campaign has spread to several countries, while the pair have visited more than 100 mosques across the UK.