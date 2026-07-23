- More than 30 concerts and cultural events will bring international stars to venues across the Turkish metropolis

Istanbul gears up for 36th Akbank Jazz Festival - More than 30 concerts and cultural events will bring international stars to venues across the Turkish metropolis

By Asya Setinay Karagul

ISTANBUL(AA) - Istanbul will once again transform into a sprawling jazz stage this autumn as the Akbank Jazz Festival returns for its 36th edition, bringing together acclaimed international musicians, rising European performers and leading names from Türkiye’s jazz scene.

Organized by Akbank Sanat in collaboration with BKM, the festival will run from Sept. 26 to Oct. 11, with more than 30 concerts and accompanying events taking place across the city.

Reflecting Istanbul’s cultural diversity, performances will be staged in venues ranging from concert halls and contemporary art spaces to a historic church and a French high school.

British keyboardist and composer Joe Armon-Jones will open the program at Frankhan Selectist on Sept. 26, while Danae Palaka will perform at Yeldegirmeni Sanat the same day. British drummer and singer Momoko Gill will take the stage at Yeldegirmeni Sanat on Sept. 27.

The festival will continue with Sarathy Korwar Drum Ensemble at Salon IKSV on Sept. 29, followed a day later by French-Lebanese trombonist Robinson Khoury’s MYA project at Komunite. Turkish musicians Merve Salgar and Anil Eraslan, performing as Velvele, will appear at All Saints Moda Church.

October’s program will begin with US multi-instrumentalist Ben LaMar Gay at Ensemble Babylon and Young European Stars, led by German saxophonist Jakob Manz, at Komunite on Oct. 1.

Veteran Turkish jazz musician Emin Findikoglu and his +12 orchestra will perform at Saint Benoit French High School on Oct. 2.

The following evening will feature two notable international acts: American saxophonist James Carter with his Piano Quartet at Zorlu PSM and Cochemea Gastelum at Salon İKSV.

On Oct. 4, Turkish vocalist Sibel Kose will present A Jazz Bridge from the Vistula to the Bosphorus at Akatlar Cultural Center, highlighting musical connections between Poland and Türkiye. L’Antidote will perform at Arter’s Karbon venue on the same night.

Tunisian oud player and vocalist Dhafer Youssef, known for blending jazz with Arabic musical traditions and spiritual influences, will take the stage at Zorlu PSM on Oct. 7. British singer-songwriter Yazmin Lacey will perform at Babylon that evening.

One of the festival’s biggest names, 10-time Grammy-winning Cuban-American trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, will appear at Zorlu PSM on Oct. 8. Vibraphonist Sasha Berliner will perform at Borusan Music House on the same date.

Genre-defying drummer, producer and rapper Kassa Overall will headline Babylon on Oct. 9, while Grammy-winning vocalist and pianist Nicole Zuraitis will perform at Zorlu PSM on Oct. 10.

The festival will conclude on Oct. 11 with British jazz ensemble Kinkajous at Arter Karbon and Primavera en Salonico, featuring Greek vocalist Savina Yannatou alongside Lamia Bedioui, at Zorlu PSM.

Tickets for the festival are available through Biletix.