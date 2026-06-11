Share of residents with Belgian background falls to 63% as foreign-origin population continues to grow

Belgium's population becomes increasingly diverse, new statistics show Share of residents with Belgian background falls to 63% as foreign-origin population continues to grow

More than one-third of Belgium's population now has a non-Belgian background, according to new diversity figures released Thursday by the national statistical office Statbel.

The data show that of Belgium's nearly 11.87 million residents, 4.34 million do not have a Belgian background.

This includes 2.71 million people, or 22.8% of the population, who have a foreign background but hold Belgian nationality, and 1.64 million people, or 13.8%, who are non-Belgian nationals.

Statbel said the figures are being published for the second time amid growing demand from academic and policy circles.

Among those classified as having a foreign background, just over half were not born Belgian but later acquired Belgian citizenship.

The remainder were born in Belgium, with 21% having two parents whose first registered nationality was foreign and 28% having one parent with a foreign first-registered nationality.

The figures also highlight a steady increase in diversity over the past two decades.

In 2005, 79% of Belgium's population had a Belgian background. That share fell to 71% in 2015 and to 63% in 2026.

Over the same period, the proportion of residents with a foreign background rose from 12.4% in 2005 to 23% in 2026.

More than half, or 55%, of residents without a Belgian background have origins outside the European Union.

A further 27% come from EU countries other than Belgium's neighboring states, while 18% originate from neighboring countries.