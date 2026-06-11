'We work closely with FIFA ...Anybody that was denied, we made the case for and showed them why they were denied,' Markwayne Mullin says

US Homeland Security chief backs visa denials as World Cup gets underway 'We work closely with FIFA ...Anybody that was denied, we made the case for and showed them why they were denied,' Markwayne Mullin says

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Thursday defended the Trump administration's handling of visa and entry decisions as the World Cup kicked off this week.

The issue has drawn attention after reports that at least one referee from Somalia and an Iraqi team staff member were denied entry at US airports in recent days. Media reports have also cited cases involving dozens of fans who were unable to enter the country.

Asked whether immigration policies were casting a shadow over the tournament, Mullin said national security considerations would remain the administration's top priority.

"We're not going to allow people who have criminal (records) or maybe are perceived to have criminal ties to come into this country. I don't care what your situation is. I'm not going to get into why we denied this individual, but there's a reason why this person was denied it," Mullin told reporters.

Mullin dismissed suggestions that the decisions reflected bias against particular nationalities, including Somalis.

Despite being unable to officiate at the World Cup after he was denied entry to the US, Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been selected to oversee next month's UEFA Super Cup clash between Paris St. Germain and Aston Villa.

"Now, the left media wants to go out there and report and say this guy's a victim because we're anti-Somalia. No, we're not," Mullin said.

A proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump on June 4, 2025, restricts the entry of Somali nationals into the country.

The secretary said US officials had maintained regular communication with FIFA regarding entry decisions related to the tournament.

"We work closely with FIFA and the administration on a regular basis. We talked to FIFA and their directors constantly. Anybody that was denied, we made the case for and showed them why they were denied," Mullin added.

The restriction by the Trump administration has sparked international uproar, with some football fans demanding a boycott of the World Cup.