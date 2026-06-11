Ahmed al-Sharaa also invited to G7 in France, NATO summit in Ankara, with Trump meeting in Ankara under consideration, Syrian official tells Anadolu

Syria’s Sharaa visit to White House will not happen this weekend, official says Ahmed al-Sharaa also invited to G7 in France, NATO summit in Ankara, with Trump meeting in Ankara under consideration, Syrian official tells Anadolu

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been invited to White House, but the visit will not happen at this time, a Syrian official told Anadolu on Thursday, when asked about the possible reported visit this weekend.

Sharaa has also been invited to the G7 summit in France and the NATO summit in Ankara, said the official. It is not clear whether he will attend the G7, but a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara is being considered, the official added.

Sharaa's schedule has not been finalized, said the official.

G7 leaders are set to gather in Evian from June 15 - 17, while the NATO summit is scheduled for July 7 - 8.

A White House official said the meeting is "not on the schedule at this time," when asked by Anadolu about the reported meeting this weekend. “However, President Trump and President Al-Sharaa have a strong relationship and are easily in contact whenever is needed.”

Earlier Thursday, Syria TV said al-Sharaa has been invited to visit Washington on June 14, at Trump’s request.

Sharaa visited the White House last November in the first by a Syrian head of state since the country's independence in 1946. He addressed the UN General Assembly in New York in September, marking his first major appearance on the world stage since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Trump also met Sharaa in Riyadh in May 2025, shortly before Washington lifted sweeping sanctions on Syria.

The reported White House invitation comes as Syrian officials were in Washington this week for the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, where Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir announced strategic partnerships with major global oil companies and outlined plans to make the country a regional energy hub.

He also met senior US officials, including Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Washington to discuss cooperation and investment opportunities for US companies.

Opposition forces led by Ahmad al-Sharaa overthrew the Assad government on Dec. 8, 2024, ending more than two decades of his rule. A transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January 2025.

The US, EU and UK have since lifted sanctions on Syria, including on its energy sector, as the country pursues diplomatic reintegration and economic reconstruction.