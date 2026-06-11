Health officials report 106 new infections in two weeks and urge parents to ensure children are vaccinated

England records 2 measles deaths among children as confirmed cases reach 736 Health officials report 106 new infections in two weeks and urge parents to ensure children are vaccinated

Two children have died from measles in England this year, while more than 100 new cases have been reported in the past two weeks, health officials said on Thursday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said one child died from “acute measles” and another from the “late effects of measles.”

UKHSA said the disease continues to circulate in many parts of the country, with the highest number of cases in the past month reported in London, the East of England and the West Midlands.

Since the last update two weeks ago, a further 106 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported in England, bringing the total number of confirmed cases recorded between Jan. 1 and June 8 to 736.

The figure compares with 959 cases reported during the whole of 2025.

Most infections this year have been among unvaccinated children aged 10 and under, according to UKHSA.

“Measles can lead to serious complications that can be fatal, and the MMR vaccine, which has saved countless lives, remains the best protection we have against this highly infectious disease,” Health Secretary James Murray said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the families who have so tragically lost their children,” said Dr. Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA.

“Measles continues to circulate in many parts of the country and, as we have seen, it can be very serious and even fatal,” she added.

“We urge all parents to ensure their children are up to date with their MMR or MMRV vaccines, giving them the best and safest protection against measles, which can spread very easily.

“Anyone who has missed out on their measles vaccines can catch up through their GP practice whatever their age,” Saliba said.

