Belgium extends heat wave alert as temperatures expected to reach 35C Authorities urge extra precautions during heat wave, especially for elderly, vulnerable people

Belgium has extended its heat wave warning plan until Saturday night as temperatures are forecast to climb as high as 35C (95F), the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said on Tuesday.

The country's heat wave warning phase will remain in effect until Saturday night, while a yellow weather alert will continue across Belgium in the coming days, except for the coastal region between Thursday and Saturday, according to the RMI.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 30C (86F) on Tuesday, rise to between 34-35C (93.2-95F) on Wednesday, and remain around 32C in eastern parts of the country on Thursday.

The meteorological institute said cooler air is expected to temporarily move into Belgium toward the end of the week.

However, temperatures will generally remain above 25C (77F) inland, with a new warming trend forecast from Sunday.

The yellow alert will remain active until midnight on Sunday, while coastal areas will see the alert level reduced to green from Thursday through Saturday.

Authorities have urged people to take extra precautions during the heat wave, particularly for elderly and vulnerable individuals.

Belgium recorded the highest excess mortality rate in Europe during the heat wave at the end of June, with more than 2,000 additional deaths reported above expected levels.

The country registered an excess mortality rate of 48%, significantly higher than France’s 23% and the Netherlands’ 13%, despite all three countries experiencing similarly high temperatures during the heat wave.